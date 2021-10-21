City of Gravette to host tree giveaway

With proof of residency, Gravette residents are eligible to receive a tree on Saturday while supplies last.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The City of Gravette is hosting a tree giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Thanks to a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, 200 trees will be given to Gravette residents.

Trees will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. There will be a limit of two trees per household and proof of residency will be required to receive a tree. Residents who live within city limits including Hiwassee qualify for a tree.

The tree species that will be available are Sugar Maple, Downy Serviceberry, Royal White Red Bud, Tulip Tree, White Pine, and Cherry Bark Oak.

The event will be held at the top of Old Town Park located at 110 Park Drive from 8-10 a.m., or until supplies last.

Carroll Electric partnered with the City of Gravette for the event and will have staff on hand to help load trees into vehicles.

There will also be certified arborists available to answer questions about planting the trees or the general care of trees.