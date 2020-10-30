City of Gravette introduces new K-9 recruit

GRAVETTE, Arkansas — On Thursday (Oct. 29), the City of Gravette proudly announced the addition of a new K-9 officer to the Gravette Police Department (GPD).
In a Facebook post, the City introduced the community to K-9 Officer Roni, describing him as GPD's cutest member.
K-9 Roni is a 16-month old German Shepherd.
The City wrote, "He is a 16-month old German Shepherd and is enjoying his first few weeks at the GPD. Thank you to everyone who made it possible to bring Roni on board after K9 officer Ikks retired."
K-9 Roni
