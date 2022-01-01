City of Fort Smith searching for IT, solid waste directors

The city of Fort Smith is looking for a new director of Information & Technology Systems (ITS)

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Though Steve Dimmitt is serving as the interim director, the city of Fort Smith is looking for a new director of Information & Technology Systems (ITS). ITS Director Russell Gibson resigned in mid-October.

Gibson’s last day on the job was Oct. 15, and he is now working with The Nature Conservancy. As to why he left, Gibson told Talk Business & Politics that after more than 20 years with the city he wanted to do something different.

“I just thought it was a good time to do something else, and do what I love and do it from wherever in the world I wanted to do it,” said Gibson, who still lives in Fort Smith.