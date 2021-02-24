City of Fort Smith hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic; 500 vaccinated

500 people lined up to get their first vaccine at the Fort Smith Convention Center Wednesday morning.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As Arkansas opens up the vaccine to more people in the state, the City of Fort Smith and community partners offered a free Covid-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday (Feb. 24).

History was made at the Fort Smith Convention Center when 500 people lined up to get their first vaccine.

City officials said they hope this is the first of many clinics because they’ve seen a great turnout. Not only did they fill all 500 spots today but they have a few thousand on a waiting list in case there’s another clinic soon.

Now that people ages 65 and up have the opportunity to get the vaccine, even more signed up, some getting their shot today.

It was a day that came as a relief for many, especially Henry bell. He’s been trying to get the vaccine since he was released from the hospital due to Covid-19 earlier this year.

“My cousin called me and asked if I wanted to be on the list, and I said yes because I’ve been to several drug stores and they couldn’t take me and I had to get it.”