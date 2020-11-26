City of Fort Smith celebrates NBA draft pick Isaiah Joe

Mayor George McGill proclaimed November 25 as Isaiah Joe Day in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Former Arkansas Razorback and Fort Smith native Isaiah Joe was drafted 49th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, and the City of Fort Smith celebrated Wednesday (Nov. 25).

"We're so proud of him, and again, today is Isaiah Day in Fort Smith, Arkansas, so every year on this day now, it's Isaiah's day and we're gonna celebrate," Mayor George McGill said.

The City of Fort Smith proclaimed November 25 as Isaiah Joe Day.

The celebration of Joe was at Stephens Boys and Girls Club where he mastered his craft as a young boy.

The sharpshooter led the Northside Grizzlies to a state championship in 2017 and was later named Arkansas Player of the Year by Gatorade and USA Today.