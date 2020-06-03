City of Fayetteville's Chung Tan named one of US Top 50 Economic Developers

Tan was named one of North America's Top 50 Economic Developers of 2020 by Consultant Connect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chung Tan, business development manager for the City of Fayetteville’s Economic Vitality Division, has been named one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2020 by Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants.

Tan, who joined the City’s Economic Development team in 2019, is responsible for recruitment of retail, restaurant, and business development for Fayetteville.

According to the city, in this capacity, she works with the local commercial real estate community and with businesses and retailers from across the country, promoting Fayetteville as a prime location for a new business or for an existing business to expand into new markets.

Prior to joining the City’s staff, Tan worked for 10 years as the chief economic development officer for the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

Winners of Consultant Connect’s Top 50 Economic Developers are nominated by their colleagues in both the economic development industry and the site consultant community for excellent practices, innovation and success in building the communities they serve.

Tan and the other award recipients will each be individually featured through social media channels, through which they will share leadership insights and wisdom for other practitioners, beginning on April 14. The awards themselves will be presented at Consultant Connect’s ECONOMIX event in Phoenix, Arizona, this December.