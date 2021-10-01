City of Fayetteville to host lake cleanups this fall

Volunteers 18 and older, will be entered for a chance to win a guided striper fishing expedition on Beaver Lake.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is hosting three Saturday Lake cleanups this fall.

The City partners with local businesses and stewardship organizations each year to clean up local lakes. They also educate the public about the impact litter and pollutants have on our local waterways and the importance of removing them.

There are three Saturday lake cleanups scheduled this fall. The first two cleanups will also be joining a region-wide cleanup effort with "Pick Up Where You Play".

Volunteers for any of the Pick Up Where You Play cleanups who are 18 and older, will be entered for a chance to win a guided striper fishing expedition on Beaver Lake.

Below are the lake cleanup dates and details.

Lake Sequoyah - Oct. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m

- Check-in: Lake Sequoyah Bait Shop at 6608 E. Lake Sequoyah Drive

- Cleanup focused on: roads and trails

Lake Fayetteville - Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

- Check-in: Lake Fayetteville Environmental Study Center at 511 E. Lakeview Drive in Springdale.

- Cleanup focus: roads, trails, and park areas. Kayaks and canoes are welcomed.

Lake Wilson - Nov. 6. from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m



- Check-in: Lake Wilson Dam at 4483 S. Lake Wilson Road

- Cleanup focus: roads, trails, and park areas. Kayaks and canoes are welcome.

Shoreline volunteers are most needed at the Lake Sequoyah Cleanup. A boat will take volunteers who wear rain or muck boots to muddy areas where litter is harder to reach and more widespread.