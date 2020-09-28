City of Fayetteville to give away free mulch while supplies last

The mulch is made from ground-up trees collected through the City’s Yard Waste Program and trees dropped off at the Composting site.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Due to an excess supply of mulch, the City of Fayetteville will be allowing customers to receive free mulch beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29, and through the month of October.

Residents can receive mulch during normal operating hours at the City’s Compost Facility located at 1708 S. Armstrong Ave. in southeast Fayetteville.



The mulch will be given away for free until supplies are exhausted and may be acquired through bulk loading using a truck bed or trailer, or residents can bring their own containers or bags for self-loading.