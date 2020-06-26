City of Fayetteville to allow fireworks

The City of Fayetteville will be allowing fireworks to be sold and used within Fayetteville City limits.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville will be allowing fireworks to be sold and used within Fayetteville City limits.

Fireworks will begin selling on June 28 by permitted fireworks stands.

Fireworks will only be allowed to be discharged on private property and with the consent of the property owner. If anyone under the age of 16 is present, an adult of at least 21 years of age must supervise the discharge of all fireworks.

Skyrockets or aerial fireworks attached to a stick (bottle rockets) may not be discharged within the city limits of Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville says, "Please be advised that the use of fireworks comes with the need for safety precautions. Safety depends on using them legally and responsibly. Taking extra precautions with consumer fireworks can prevent injury and property damage. Celebrations can become tragic when someone is injured by consumer fireworks."

The allowed dates to discharge fireworks will be:

July 1, July 2, July 3 – from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4 – from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

City officials request that the debris of discharged fireworks be properly disposed of.

The Fayetteville Fire Marshal’s Office asks everyone to consider the following recommendations for safety:

Proceed with caution.

Provide an open area with a minimum of 50 feet of clearance from buildings, spectators, vehicles, and with no overhanging foliage.

Discharge fireworks from a flat surface.

Have a working fire extinguisher and water hose on standby.

Don’t use fireworks if the item has been damaged or has been wet.

Read the label and instructions of each fireworks product.

Only use fireworks as intended; don't try to alter them or combine them.

Don’t wear loose clothing or open-toe shoes.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix – just like having a designated driver, have a designated igniter.

If any person under 16 years of age is present while fireworks are discharged, an adult at least 21 years of age must supervise.

The Fayetteville Fire Marshal’s Office and the Arkansas State Fire Marshall have approved fireworks permits for three professional fireworks displays. The City has also approved accompanying noise variances for these events.

Friday, July 3, approximately 9 p.m. at Butterfield Trail Village (1923 Joyce Blvd.)

Friday, July 3, approximately 9 p.m. at Paradise Valley Golf and Athletic Club (3728 Old Missouri Rd.)

Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m. at Fayetteville Country Club (3335 Country Club Drive)