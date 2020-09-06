City of Fayetteville reopening youth baseball and adult softball programs

The City announced that youth baseball and adult softball practice and games will return to City parks following a phased reopening schedule.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the City of Fayetteville is taking a slow and cautious approach to resuming access to park amenities, public buildings, in-person service and more.

COVID-19 is expected to remain in the region for some time, and the City is working to balance health and safety concerns with public demand for resumed access to amenities and services.



Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Division announced Tuesday (June 9) that youth baseball and adult softball practice and games will return to City parks following the phased reopening schedule listed below.



The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) issued a directive on June 1, 2020 for community team sports. Individuals participating in or viewing baseball and softball activities in City parks are expected to follow all requirements in that directive.

ADH requirements for players, coaches and spectators include maintaining social distancing, wearing face coverings, participating in health screenings, sanitizing frequently touched objects, avoiding non-sport-related physical contact and more.

This directive is available on the COVID-19 page of the ADH website: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.



Youth baseball:

Friday, June 12 : Youth Baseball for ages 13 and older may begin practice and games at White River Baseball Complex. Two game fields, restrooms, a concession stand and water fountains will be available at this complex.





Youth Baseball for ages 13 and older may begin practice and games at White River Baseball Complex. Two game fields, restrooms, a concession stand and water fountains will be available at this complex. Friday, June 19: Youth baseball for ages nine to 12 will be available at Kessler Mountain Regional Park Chambers Baseball Complex. Four game fields, restrooms, a concession stand, batting cages and water fountains will be available at this complex.





Youth Baseball for ages eight and younger will not be reinstated. Walker Park Baseball Complex will remain closed for the 2020 summer season.



Adult Softball:

Adult Softball Leagues may begin practice on Monday, June 15, and games on Thursday, June 18, at Gary Hampton Softball Complex. Four game fields, a concession stand, restrooms and water fountains will be available at this complex. Playgrounds remain closed.

In response to increased use of City trails and the arrival of warmer weather, several additional water fountains along City trails will be reopened beginning Friday, June 12. These include water fountains at Lake Fayetteville Veterans Memorial Park, the Botanical Gardens parking lot, Gordon Long Park and Cato Springs at the intersection with Town Branch Trail, just east of Greathouse Park.



Residents and visitors who enjoy Fayetteville’s parks and trails are reminded to take all possible steps to reduce unnecessary risks for COVID-19 transmission.