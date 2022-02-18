City of Fayetteville opens non-profit applicant submission portal to help with COVID-19 pandemic recovery

The portal is designed to support local response to, and recovery from, the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has opened its non-profit applicant submission portal for Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

The portal is designed to support local response to, and recovery from, the COVID-19 pandemic. The portal opened on Feb. 18 and will close on March 18, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Due to the City's limited funding, proposal applications will be evaluated for eligibility based on the Department of Treasury Final Rule and impact for Fayetteville residents. The following areas are being reviewed for projects in applications:

Social,

Environmental

Economic

City staff will be available to answer questions and provide technical assistance from Feb. 22 - March 11. Click here to learn more.

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.