City of Fayetteville offers guidance on American Rescue Plan for businesses, individuals

The City of Fayetteville is compiling information about each of the new programs and assistance programs already in place.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law last week, includes several programs to assist individuals, families and small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help businesses and individuals navigate these resources, the City of Fayetteville has compiled information about each of the new programs and assistance programs already in place, on the City’s website at http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/covidbusiness. This information will be updated daily as additional program details become available.



In addition to Economic Stimulus Payments, which are already being distributed, the act offers Restaurant Revitalization Grants, more funding for Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, expanded Child Tax Credits, and a return of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, among other programs.

Several of these programs have prioritization periods for women- and veteran-owned businesses and socially and economically disadvantaged businesses.

Among the new resources in the American Rescue Plan, the Restaurant Revitalization grant program will be open for application within the next few weeks. Eligible businesses must have been open as of Feb. 15, 2020. The funds can be used for a wide range of operational expenses.



The Shuttered Venue Operators Grants program is slated to open in early April. This program was crafted for live venue operators, theatrical producers, museum operators and movie theaters that were in operation as of Feb. 29, 2020.



Fayetteville businesses are reminded that the current Paycheck Protection Program will expire at the end of March.