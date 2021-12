Parking lots and on-street parking spaces within the Downtown Square Business District and Dickson Street Entertainment District will be free starting Dec 23.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville announced they are waving parking fees in the Downtown area for the Christmas holiday.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 23, parking lots and on-street parking spaces within the Downtown Square Business District and Dickson Street Entertainment District will be free of cost.

Paid parking will be reinstated at 2 p.m. in the Dickson St. District on Dec. 26 and at 8 a.m. in the Square District on Dec. 27.

