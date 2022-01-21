City of Fayetteville named 2021 Volunteer Community of the Year

Fayetteville was recognized for community services such as waste-diversion services, native ecology protection, and restoration, and environmental-cleanup events.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has been named a 2021 Volunteer Community of the Year. This award recognizes communities that make a positive impact by showing an example of the spirit of service by volunteering in areas of need in the city.

Other cities that were recognized were Maumelle, North Little Rock, Osceola, Siloam Springs, Vilonia, and West Memphis. Winners are selected every year based on the city's ability to show its response to their most pressing needs.

The City of Fayetteville was awarded for its year-round efforts and resident engagement in environmental protection and conservation despite the pandemic.

“I am so pleased to accept this award on behalf of all the incredible and dedicated volunteers in our community,” said Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “It’s truly inspiring to be part of a community with so much passion and engagement for protecting and preserving the environment.”

The annual award is sponsored by the Governor’s Office, the Arkansas Municipal League, and EngageAR.

The City of Fayetteville was recognized for the following services:

Native ecology protection and restoration , including invasive species removals and the annual Celebration of Trees giveaway.

, including invasive species removals and the annual Celebration of Trees giveaway. Environmental-cleanup events such as lake cleanups, parks cleanups, and the annual Earth Day communitywide cleanups.