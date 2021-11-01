City of Fayetteville seeks public comment regarding amendment to Citizen Participation Plan

The City is adding an advisory board as part of its Community Development Block Grant participation plan. What do you think of this?

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The City of Fayetteville is providing public notice of the intent to amend the City’s Community Development Block Grant Program Citizen Participation Plan to reflect the addition of a Citizen Advisory Board.

The amended Citizen Participation Plan is available for review at http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/CDBG.

Public comments will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Comments may be sent to:

By mail: Yolanda Fields, Community Resources Director, 113 W Mountain St, Fayetteville AR 72701

By email: yfields@fayetteville-ar.gov

By phone: 479-575-8260

Community Development Block Grants are a program of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development that provides funding for a wide range of community development activities directed toward neighborhood revitalization, economic development, and improved community facilities and services.

Any project obtaining CDBG funding is required to meet at least one of three national objectives:

Aid in the Prevention or Elimination of Slums or Blight

Benefit Low- and Moderate-Income Persons

Meet Urgent Community Development Needs

The City of Fayetteville’s Division of Community Resources is responsible for receiving and allocating CDBG funds for Fayetteville.