City of Fayetteville buildings to reopen on April 19, over a year after closing to the public

City buildings closed to the public on March 19, 2020 to help reduce the risk of Covid-19 exposure for visitors, customers, staff and elected officials.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — City of Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan announced that City buildings will reopen to the public beginning April 19, 2021.

“I have intentionally waited to reopen City buildings until several important factors lined up,” Mayor Jordan said. “I wanted to see several weeks of declining numbers on new Covid-19 infections. We actually have seen significant decreases in new cases for more than a few weeks, and I think vaccine eligibility and participation has really helped with that. I also thought it was important that City staff have the opportunity to become fully vaccinated before we invite the public back into our buildings. My staff are a priority for me, and it’s important that they have a safe and healthy workplace.”

All visitors to City buildings are still required to wear a mask and masks will be provided at no charge to anyone who does not have one.

City officials say visitors are expected to continue following basic health and safety guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and staying home if they are sick.

Members of the public are reminded that all services and meetings provided online, virtually or via phone and email throughout the pandemic are still available. The City says a majority of business transactions and meetings do not require in-person visits to City buildings. Virtual meeting access via Zoom will continue to be available.

The Business Office payment drop box remains operational, and residents can continue to make online payments for utilities, businesses licenses, permits, invoices, parking and more through the City’s payments page: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/951/Business-Payments.

“I encourage you to continue using online services and attending meetings virtually,” Mayor Jordan said. “We are still in a pandemic, which means it is still important to avoid unnecessary risks. If you are sick, or you don’t want to wear a mask, or you’re worried about the risk of exposure –please go online or give us a call. Everything you need is available through our website or over the phone.”