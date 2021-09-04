City of Fayetteville announces trash and recycle collection holiday schedule and new Household Hazardous Waste Trailer Program

The City departments, including the Recycling and Trash Collections office and TStation, will be closed to the public on May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City departments, including the Recycling and Trash Collections office and TStation, will be closed to the public on May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday.

Trash collecting for both commercial and residential will continue as normal as well as curbside recycling and yard waste collection.

The City has also announced a new service for collection of household hazardous waste. The City has partnered with Boston Mountain Solid Waste District to provide a household hazardous waste drop-off trailer. It will be available June 3, at the Happy Hollow Recycling Drop-Off site on the corner of 15th St. and Happy Hollow Road.

Drop-off will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., except for holidays. Household hazardous waste will be accepted from Fayetteville residents at no cost. Residents will be required a water bill or other as proof of residency.

Items accepted include batteries, fluorescent light bulbs (max 10), cooking and automotive oil (brought-in jugs that can be dropped off), aerosols, pesticides and fertilizers, cleaners, oil-based paint, mercury items, and sharps. Tires and latex paints are not accepted.

You can visit the Boston Mountain website for more information at https://www.bostonmountain.org/household-hazardous-waste.

Boston Mountain operates a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Center, and a tire drop-off trailer year-round. It is located at 11398 Bond Road in Prairie Grove. Their hours of operation are:

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Collection Center’s phone number is 479-846-3005.