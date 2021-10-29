City of Fayetteville accepting pumpkins for compost

Dropping off the pumpkins for compost will help turn them into nutrient-rich compost that can later be purchased by residents for their gardens.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Halloween just around the corner, the City of Fayetteville is accepting pumpkins for compost.

The city is asking residents to not just throw away their pumpkins after Halloween, but to take them to any of the city's 24/7 food waste drop-off locations.

City officials say the pumpkins will be turned into nutrient-rich compost that can later be purchased by residents for their gardens.

The pumpkins can be dropped off in a green food waste cart at any of the following 24/7 locations:

Yacht Club on College, 617 N. College Ave.

Marion Orton Recycling Center, 735 W. North St.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1021 W. Sycamore St.

Happy Hollow Recycling Center, 1420 S. Happy Hollow

To learn more about the City's food-waste or compost programs, click here.