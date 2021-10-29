x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

City of Fayetteville accepting pumpkins for compost

Dropping off the pumpkins for compost will help turn them into nutrient-rich compost that can later be purchased by residents for their gardens.
Credit: DenisProduction.com - stock.adob
Three carved pumpkins for Halloween. Funny and angry pumpkins for Halloween. Seasonal Halloween decorations.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Halloween just around the corner, the City of Fayetteville is accepting pumpkins for compost.

The city is asking residents to not just throw away their pumpkins after Halloween, but to take them to any of the city's 24/7 food waste drop-off locations.

City officials say the pumpkins will be turned into nutrient-rich compost that can later be purchased by residents for their gardens.

The pumpkins can be dropped off in a green food waste cart at any of the following 24/7 locations: 

  • Yacht Club on College, 617 N. College Ave.
  • Marion Orton Recycling Center, 735 W. North St.
  • Trinity United Methodist Church, 1021 W. Sycamore St.
  • Happy Hollow Recycling Center, 1420 S. Happy Hollow

To learn more about the City's food-waste or compost programs, click here.

After Halloween, don't just throw away your pumpkins. Bring them to one of the City's 24/7 food waste drop-off...

Posted by City of Fayetteville Arkansas Government on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

 

Related Articles

In Other News

Winner of the 5NEWS Morning Team pumpkin contest announced