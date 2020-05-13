City of Bentonville to reopen public buildings

The public is asked to wear a mask and limit time to conducting business only when inside City buildings.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville will begin to reopen public lobbies and drive-thru service beginning May 18, 2020. City officials are still encouraging residents to continue to conduct as much business online as possible.

The following lobbies will reopen for business beginning May 18, 2020:

Utility Billing – 117 West Central, first floor of City Hall, Bentonville, AR

Utility Drive-through, 402 South Main Street, Bentonville, AR

Municipal Complex 3200 SW Municipal Drive, Bentonville, AR

Planning and Development - 305 SW A Street, Bentonville, AR

Police Department Lobby - 908 SE 14th St, Bentonville, AR

Bentonville Public Library – Self-Service and Pickup Returns - 405 S. Main Street, Bentonville, AR (Library building remains closed)

Bentonville District Court will resume regular court schedule - 2706 S Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR

City Employees will practice social distancing and when they cannot do so – they will wear a cloth covering over their nose and mouth when interacting with the public or other employees. Employees' temperatures will be monitored prior to beginning work and CDC and ADH guidelines will be followed, according to the city.

The public is asked to wear a mask and limit time to conducting business only when inside City buildings. Members of the public may be required to wear a mask if in secured areas of City buildings.

The number of citizens will be limited to 10 or less in lobbies and citizens will be asked to wait outside to maintain those numbers.

The Bentonville Public Library (BPL) will begin Self-Service Pickup & Returns beginning Monday, May 18. Hours will be Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Self-Service Pickup & Returns will be stationed by the front entrance of BPL.

For “Pickup,” patrons may place up to five items on hold per day, per library card. Items will be bagged and tagged for patrons to pick up.

The library’s catalog will open the weekend prior to May 18 to place holds on available titles. For “Returns,” residents are required to place materials in plastic bags (grocery style), unless they are specialty items. The drive-thru book drop will remain closed.

Residents can learn more on the library’s website at www.bentonvillelibrary.org or by email at library@bentonvillear.com.