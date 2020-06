Residents of Bentonville are invited to a drive-thru milk donation while supplies last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 24).

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Wednesday (June 24) the City of Bentonville is extending it's 'Mayor’s Milk Initiative' provided by Borden.

The distribution will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fire Station One in Bentonville.

The address is 800 SW A.