City of Alma to host 'Booo Fest' this fall

ALMA, Ark. — The Alma Festival Committee invites local non-profit organizations, churches, businesses, school clubs, etc. to participate in the family night at the 'Boooo Fest' on Oct. 30.

This event is an alternative to trick-or-treating for the area and is free to attend. It will include games for kids, costume contests, street dance, and free food.

The event will be held in Downtown Alma on Fayetteville Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Booths will be set up along the avenue and participants will need to furnish their own table and tent. Set-ups will be from3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participants are also encouraged to decorate their booth and dress up in a costume for the event.