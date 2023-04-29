City of Greenwood announces plans for splash pad

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The City of Greenwood announced plans for a splash pad at Bell Park.
The city says it plans on breaking ground on the project this fall, and intends to have it done by 2024.
A photo of the concept was shared on their Facebook page.
"We have worked extensively to make sure your kiddos have a fun and safe place to cool down in the summer!"
