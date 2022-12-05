Blood drive to be held in downtown Fayetteville Square

Donors will get a free T-shirt and will be entered in a weekly drawing for a chance to win a $1,000 gas card.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville partnered with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a blood drive at the Downtown Square on Dec. 7.

CBCO will have its bloodmobile to collect donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow.

To schedule an appointment click here.

CBCO is the sole provider of blood and plasma to all Northwest Arkansas area hospitals and says that's why local donors are needed.

CBCO offers a QuickPass system to help save donors time by giving them the option to register prior to their arrival. Click here to access QuickPass.

