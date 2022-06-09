x
City of Fayetteville to host blood drive on Downtown Square

The CBCO bloodmobile will be on the Downtown Square from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on June 15.
Credit: iQoncept - stock.adobe.com
Give Blood Drive Donate Reminder Calendar Date 3d Illustration

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has partnered with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a blood drive on the Downtown Square on Wednesday, June 15. 

CBCO will have its bloodmobile on the square from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Free t-shirts will be available for donors. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are strongly encouraged.

CBCO is the sole blood and plasma provider of all Northwest Arkansas hospitals. Donors are needed to continue to provide blood for local patients.

Donors can save time by using CBCO's QuickPass system which starts the registration process before arrival. To register via QuickPass, click here

To schedule an appointment, click here.

