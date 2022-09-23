City of Fayetteville to host 24th Annual Tree Giveaway

The event will be held at the Spring Street Parking Garage at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is set to host its 24th Annual Celebration of Trees giveaway next month.

City staff and the Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving out free trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents via drive-through. It will be on a first come first served basis and will take place until supplies last.

The event is the City’s annual recognition of Arbor Day helping grow Fayetteville’s urban forests.

The City of Fayetteville has given away more than 16,000 trees and shrubs to its residents over the past 23 years.

At the giveaway, residents are asked to enter the parking deck from Spring Street and exit on N. School Avenue. Residents must bring proof of residency such as a utility bill. Residents can receive up to two plants, which will be loaded into their cars by staff and volunteers (there is no need to get out of the vehicle.)

Officials say even though this is a one-day event, growing a tree is a sustained endeavor that will positively impact Fayetteville's urban forest for many years.

Residents are asked to consider the location and future growth pattern of the trees when making their selection.

Information about available species is available on the City’s website.

Residents are encouraged to select the type of tree or shrubs they want ahead of time.

Here is a list of trees and shrubs available this year:

Buttonbush – Cephalanthus occidentalis

White fringe tree – Chionanthus viginicus

Witch hazel – Hamamelis virginiana

Willow oak – Quercus phellos

Bur oak – Quercus macrocarpa

Nuttall oak – Quercus texana

Virginia sweetspire (“Henry’s garnet”) – Itea viginica

Arrowwood viburnum – Viburnum dentatum

Sweet pecan – Carya illinoinensis

Beauty berry – Callicarpa americana

Strawberry bush – Euonymus americanus

Paw paw – Asmina triloba

For more information, click here or call the City’s Urban Forestry department at 479-444-3470.

