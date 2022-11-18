City of Fayetteville asking for public feedback on Park System Master Plan draft

According to the City of Fayetteville, this will be its first Park System Master Plan since 2002.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is asking for the public's input in its drafted Park System Master Plan.

The City of Fayetteville says the drafted plan aims to set the vision and guide the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department’s efforts over the next 10 years.

Multiple public engagement opportunities, including public meetings, focus groups and questionnaires have developed the 104-page draft. This plan started in 2018 and is meant to include achievable strategies regarding the department’s development, programming, funding and priorities for the future.

The public has until Wednesday, Nov. 23 to submit their feedback. The drafted plan and a questionnaire have been posted to Speak Up Fayetteville, the City’s online engagement portal. To submit your feedback, click here.

A joint meeting of the Parks Advisory Board and Parks Master Plan Advisory Committee will be held via Zoom at noon Wednesday, Nov. 16. The plan draft will be explained and discussed during the meeting. This meeting will be recorded and available for public view on the City’s website.

To learn more about the drafted plan, click here.

