City and county leaders ring Salvation Army bell for the red kettle campaign

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A little rain didn’t keep Northwest Arkansas mayors and counties leaders from joining in a friendly competition for a worthy cause. On Dec.17, they rang the bell for the salvation army’s red kettle campaign.

“The Salvation Army does such a great service for our area for people that need help and we’re glad we get an opportunity to support them, said Mayor Doug Sprouse.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse along with five other Northwest Arkansas mayors and Benton County Judge Barry Moehring rang the bell Friday (Dec. 17) for the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.

“We have a lot of very generous folks here in Northwest Arkansas. It’s evident when I see people stop and put money in this bucket. We have a lot to be thankful for,” he said.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas has a goal this year of raising $400,000 from their red kettle campaign. As of now, they are around halfway of meeting that goal. Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie says this is a tremendous opportunity to help your neighbors and people you don’t know during a time when there is still so much need.

“Last year was a year I was glad to say goodbye to, this year has been a little better but not a heck of a lot, so every penny helps, counts and you are helping your neighbor, helping your community and that’s so important these days,” said Christie.

This year the organization has provided more than $224,000 in financial assistance, housed 308 people and have served more than 107,000 hot meals.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines encourages people to take part in the mission of the Salvation Army.

“I started out in law enforcement in my public service career as a uniform officer and so I know all too well how this impacts the community and the individuals in our community this helps. Just that gap period between you finding yourself unemployed or under-employed,” he said.