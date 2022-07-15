City of Bentonville installs public art at Train Station Park

Found was selected by the city’s Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) from among 23 large-letter proposals submitted by various artists.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville unveiled its latest public art installment on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Train Station Park.

The 9-foot-tall sculpture was named Found. It features polished steel face letters that form "Bentonville" in a verticle stacked jumble.

The sculpture was made by heartland-based sculptural artist, Timothy Jorgensen.

Found was selected by the city’s Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) from among 23 large-letter proposals submitted by various artists.

Mayor Stephanie Orman spoke a the unveiling about the importance of public art throughout the city, which adopted a strategic public art plan for 2022-2024 to “be used as a roadmap to help city leadership and citizens understand the long-term value and direction of public art in Bentonville.”

Core principles of the plan include:

Fostering diversity

Equity and inclusion

Enhancing the community’s visual environment

Increasing excitement, access and engagement with public art.

Promoting awareness of the city’s social, cultural, and historical composition.

Found is the 17th permanent or temporary work introduced through PAAC in partnership with Visit Bentonville, contributing to the more than 130 public works of art throughout the city.



