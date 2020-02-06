City cleanup begins after Monday night Bentonville Square protests

What started as a peaceful protest drastically changed once the sun went down.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — What started as a peaceful protest Monday (Jun 1) with people of all ages, races, and backgrounds marching around the Bentonville Downtown Square drastically changed once the sun went down.

Just after 9:00 p.m. Monday night, the first round of tear gas was deployed after protesters began throwing objects at buildings and damaging police vehicles.

Multiple rounds of tear gas was launched into the crowd throughout the evening.

Fireworks went off in the middle of the protesters.

One man was detained and shot with rubber bullets during an encounter with law enforcement.

Multiple agencies from across the area responded to the protest.

The protests began to clear around 11:00 p.m. after officers used an intercom to let everyone know on the square, if they stayed, they would be arrested.

As the night went on more rounds of tear gas were thrown, as people refused to leave even after police gave numerous warnings.

A protest lasted until early Tuesday morning (Jun 2).

Here are some pictures of the aftermath of the protest:

5News reporter Tiffany Lee was live at the Bentonville square with the aftermath of the protest this morning and said their noses and throats began to burn when city crews began cleanup, causing the tear gas that was thrown last night to stir again.