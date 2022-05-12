City of Barling hosting coat and shoe drive to help keep children warm this winter

The drop-off location is at Barling City Hall located at 307 Fort Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

BARLING, Ark. — The City of Barling is hosting 'Project Warm', a coat and shoe drive for Barling Elementary children.

They are accepting new coats and shoes with tags until Dec. 14. If you don't have time to get either of these items, the city is accepting cash and offers to do the shopping for you!

The drop-off location is at Barling City Hall located at 307 Fort Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The City of Barling says if you pull through the drive-thru, they will come out and get the donations from you.

