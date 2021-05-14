Cities respond to revised CDC mask update

Cities across our area are rethinking their mask ordinances. This follows yesterday’s CDC announcement.

New guidelines say fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most cases.

Cities like Fayetteville and Rogers say they are planning to discuss whether to keep, amend, or end their mask ordinances.



Friday, the Fayetteville board of health passed a set of recommendations for the city council to discuss at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We ask that they consider amending the Fayetteville mask mandate. To more closely reflect the CDC guidelines,” said Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville City Health Officer.

The board of health recommended the council ask residents to follow the honor code with themselves.

“We don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not vaccinated. But the bottom line is if you got someone who’s not vaccinated that chooses not to wear a mask. They’re pretty much putting themselves at risk,” said University of Arkansas Medical Director Huda Sharaf.

However, the board is leaving room to require everyone to wear masks if cases in Washington County averages over 120 over a two-week span.

In Rogers, they’re planning on removing their ordinance.

“We’re encouraged by the CDC ‘s announcement of how we’re progressing,” said Peter Masonis, City of Rogers constituent service liaison.

He said at the earliest, they won’t let go of the ordnance until the school year ends for Rogers students. In the meantime, Masonis ask residents to continue to mask up.

“Follow the public health guidelines follow the Rogers mask mandate while it’s in place,” said Masonis.

He also residents that businesses can still require masks when entering their place of business.

Both cities say their mask ordinances were scheduled to end whenever Arkansas health emergency does in June. But with the new guidelines, they decided to reevaluate sooner.