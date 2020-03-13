Circus pony hit by car on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith

Five Shetland ponies escaped from the Tarzan Zerbini Circus set up in the Central Mall's parking lot.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A circus pony was struck by a vehicle on a busy Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith Friday (Mar. 13).

Details on how the ponies were able to get loose onto Rogers Avenue is limited.

Fort Smith police told 5NEWS one of the five ponies was hit while running down the road. Officers said when they last checked, the pony was still alive but is likely suffering from broken or dislocated bones.

The driver of the car that hit the pony was not injured.