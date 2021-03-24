Circle of Life receives $3M from Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation

The $3 million gift will provide $1 million towards completing the capital campaign and $2 million towards the Charity Care Endowment campaign.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Circle of Life received a $3 million gift from the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation in loving memory of Willard and Pat Walker.

The capital campaign, partners In Expanding the Circle, raised more than $15 million towards a building maintenance endowment, patient wing expansion at the Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale and the new construction of the Bentonville hospice home.

The Walker family chose to name the hospice home in honor of longtime friends Marie and John Carr.

“As a nurse, Marie would be so proud to have their names affiliated with such a caring organization,” said Johnny Mike Walker, chairman of the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation.

Nearly 2,000 families and friends contributed to the $15 million campaign.

The Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation also lent their support to the Charity Care Endowment with their gift.

"We want to ensure everyone in Northwest Arkansas has access to hospice care regardless of their financial situation," said Mandy Macke, executive director and vice-chairman of the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation.