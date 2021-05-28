Circle of Life Hospice honors veterans ahead of memorial day

351 American flags were placed on their lawn to honor the lives of veterans who lost their lives in 2020 at Circle of Life Hospice.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Friday in Springdale, Circle of Life Hospice held a memorial ceremony in honor of Memorial Day and our nation's heroes.

351 American flags were placed on their lawn to honor the lives of veterans who lost their lives in 2020 at Circle of Life Hospice. They were placed just in time for Memorial Day services, where those who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored.

Lieutenant Shane Pair says to him, Friday's ceremony is about education as we approach Monday.

“Memorial Day. People always want to say, "Happy Memorial Day." It’s not really happy Memorial Day. It remembers those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s really a solemn occasion, and the best thing we can say to our service members is to thank you for your service,” said Pair.

And for Michael Ford, those thank yous remind him how proud he is to have served his country.

“When people come up and thank me for my service, I’m like, "What service?" It’s a job like no other,” said Ford.

And it’s a job that Ford says is important, which is why they have services like today.

The ceremony started at 9:30 a.m.

Those in attendance gave a few words and held a moment of silence. Then red poppy pins were passed with the poem In Flanders Field.

“I know as well as my team members know that one of these days, it’ll be us in a box up there they’re folding the flag for. We just what time make sure it continues and it’s done right,” said Ford.

Lieutenant Pair says it’s important that Memorial Day is honored right because it honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.