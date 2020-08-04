Churches are getting creative as Easter Sunday nears

Many in the area are planning to live-stream their Easter services online or on Facebook.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — It's Holy Week as Easter Sunday nears, and churches are having to get creative since large gatherings are banned due to the pandemic.

Because of the coronavirus and social distancing, churches are now meeting online.

This time of year many churches also host events like Easter egg hunts.

Hope Church NWA hosts an Easter egg hunt every year for kids with special needs.

While they aren’t able to host this year, the church decided to mail out crafts and gifts to those who were planning on attending to let them know the church was thinking of them.

"At least they could know that we were thinking of them even though we couldn't be with them and you know Easter is all about sharing the love of Christ and letting them know they are loved so that was our hope during this kind of alternative method of doing it," said Amanda St. Clair, the Children's Director.