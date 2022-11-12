Fayetteville church hosts candlelight vigil for grieving parents

With the holiday season underway, Rolling Hills Baptist Church hosted a candlelight vigil to show grieving parents that they’re not alone.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rolling Hills Baptist Church held a candlelight service for grieving parents on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Pastor Steve Sheely explained that the church started hosting the service after one of its members experienced child loss and realized not many resources are available.

"The festivities and, and the glitter of the Christmas season can really sometimes feel extremely difficult for a parent who's lost a child," said Sheely.

The church hosted the candlelight service, a part of a worldwide candlelight service, which is recognized as the world's largest candle-lighting ceremony. It is held every second Sunday of December.

“The imagery is this, you know, this, this wave of candlelight traveling around the world. And it helps these grieving parents know that they're not alone, that there's other grieving parents, not just in this room, but around the world that are also grieving,” said Sheely

Keynote Speaker of the service, Annie Lankford, said that she lost her son Ben in 2008 after doctors found out he had trisomy 18.

“I continuously tell Ben the story. And in doing so, my hope is that I'm reaching other people and helping them to heal as well,” said Lankford. “my best advice to people is to not be afraid to seek out help, whether it's from a pastor or it's from a mental health professional."

"Many of these parents are experiencing something that even their family and friends don't understand. And may want them to kind of get over it, but they're really never going to get over it. So gathering with other grieving parents provides an empathetic and understanding place for them to grieve," said Sheely.

The church invites anybody to attend their monthly support group. It's held the second Monday of each month from 6-7:15 p.m. at Rolling Hills Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

For more information call 479-521-2660 or email rhbaptist@sbcglobal.net

