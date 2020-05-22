Arrest made in Fort Smith homicide

38-year-old Christopher Duren was arrested for first-degree murder and taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On May 21 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Fort Smith Police responded to the area of North 12th and G Street regarding a possible deceased subject.

Upon arrival, the body of a male victim was located inside a residence.

Several witnesses were also located.

Criminal Investigations responded and took over the scene.

A suspect, 38-year-old Christopher Duren, was arrested for first-degree murder and taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time to ensure proper notification has been made to the family.

The investigation is ongoing.