Christmas Parade to be held in downtown Fort Smith, traffic delays expected

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Annual Fort Smith Christmas Parade will be held downtown Saturday, Dec. 10, afternoon.
Traffic delays are expected as the streets in that area will be closed for the event.
The parade will start at 3 p.m. but streets will be closed starting at 2:45 p.m.
The affected streets are as follows:
- Garrison Ave.
- Rogers Ave
- Carnall St
- S. 6th
- S. 7th
- N 6th
- N. 7th
- N. 8th
- N 9th
- N. 10th
- Towson at Rogers Ave
- Towson at S. A.
The parade is expected to end at 4 p.m. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes if traveling through that area, or come and enjoy the parade!
