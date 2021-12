Over 16,000 wreaths were placed at the 13th Annual Christmas Honors event on Dec. 4. to honor those who served our nation.

Christmas Honors is asking for the community's help picking up Christmas wreaths off tombstones at the Fort Smith National Cemetary.

Over 16,000 wreaths were placed at the 13th Annual Christmas Honors event on Dec. 4. to honor the men and women who served our nation.