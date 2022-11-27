"Christmas at The Ramble" outdoor concert takes place in Fayetteville

Ashtyn Barbaree and the Christmas trees sang at the Ramble Sunday, bringing in the Christmas cheer and season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville community came together at The Ramble Park for a holiday concert on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Dozens joined as Ashtyn Barbaree and the Christmas Trees sang Christmas carols and provided free, hot cocoa. Arts and Culture Director, Joanna Bell explained that the recent concerts are helping usher the new park in.

"Creating a place for artists to feel like this park is theirs. And it is a blank canvas for them for their creativity. The whole idea of The Ramble is that it connects all of our different arts and culture institutions. And so we want our artists to feel at home in this space as well," said Bell.

Hometown singer Ashtyn Barbaree said she's glad to be out in the community after the pandemic.

"I tried some virtual live-stream concerts. I also went and recorded a new record that I just released this spring. So that was recorded December 2020, in the midst of it all, and I tried to find some positives for it," said Barbaree.

Barbaree said the Holiday concert would be her last public concert in Fayetteville before heading off on tour.

"We hope that they sort of feel the warm spirit of the season and enjoy the holiday," said Bell.

"I think like it really brings people together from anywhere you've been, like all over the world. Whenever you sync together, it's like a big hug and it's really connecting. And I feel like Thanksgiving through Christmas. It just really feels a lot warmer," said Barbaree.

