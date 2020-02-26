Christians observe Ash Wednesday in Northwest Arkansas

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for Christians around the world.

You’ve probably seen a few people wearing ashes in the shape of a cross on their foreheads for Ash Wednesday, and many are honoring the day at church.

The name Ash Wednesday comes from the tradition of marking people’s foreheads with ashes in the shape of a cross.

Julie Crawford has been participating in Ash Wednesday since she was a little girl.

“We wear the ashes as a sign of ambassadors for Christ. We go out into the world, and it reminds us that for the next 40 days, we are doing things, being things, being Christ to each other, to the perished to the world,” said Crawford.

The ashes are a sign of our mortality, and they are given with the words, “remember that you are dust, and to dust, you shall return,” said Crawford.

At first, it might seem sad to think about death, but Ash Wednesday is the opposite and meant to be a reminder.

It’s a reminder that life is a gift and to use that gift well.

“It Kind of puts things in perspective. You realize there’s more out there. There’s love in the world, and a lot is going on in the world, but this gives us the chance to refocus on Christ and the good in the world,” said Crawford.

Father John Miskin, the Associate Pastor at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Springdale, says he loves seeing people leave the church with ashes on their foreheads.

“Just the ashes on their forehead really help. To be a witness to Christ, you see that they’re in like the shape of a cross, and there’s no mistaking what it is, and what it’s about. So it gives an opportunity to enter into dialogue with people who just maybe don’t have any kind of faith base, and so, it’s a great opportunity to just kind of share and be a gospel of the message,” said Miskin.