Chris Jones ‘concerned’ with death penalty, challenges Sanders to 8-hour debate

ARKANSAS, USA — Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, said he has concerns about state executions and would consider commuting death penalty cases to life sentences, if elected governor. He also challenged his Republican opponent, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to an eight-hour debate to discuss issues affecting Arkansas.
Jones appeared on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics. He officially received the Democratic Party of Arkansas nomination for governor last weekend. Jones is the first African-American selected by a major political party as a nominee for Arkansas governor.
“It was humbling,” Jones said when asked to reflect on the gravity of the moment. “When I think about the fact that my family has been in Arkansas for over 200 years, and my grandfather drove a truck and had a third grade education, and the reason he did that was because his brothers bound together so they could make sure their sister could go to school. And then now to fast forward and think about the opportunities that I’ve had, and the chance to stand and be ready to serve Arkansans, it was enormously humbling and exciting,” he said.
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.
