Chris Jones ‘concerned’ with death penalty, challenges Sanders to 8-hour debate

“It was humbling,” Jones said when asked to reflect on the gravity of the moment. “When I think about the fact that my family has been in Arkansas for over 200 years, and my grandfather drove a truck and had a third grade education, and the reason he did that was because his brothers bound together so they could make sure their sister could go to school. And then now to fast forward and think about the opportunities that I’ve had, and the chance to stand and be ready to serve Arkansans, it was enormously humbling and exciting,” he said.