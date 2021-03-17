x
The unique connection between the Choctaw people and the Irish

Both the Irish and Choctaw people have suffered immense tragedies in the past. Through a series of kind gestures, the tribe and country have formed a friendship.

DURANT, Okla. — Separated by 4,000 miles, the Choctaw people and the Irish have a strong bond built on a series of gestures between the tribe and country.

Their relationship started in 1847 when the Choctaws raised $170 (over $5,000 adjusted for inflation in today's money) to support the Irish during the Potato Famine that claimed over one million lives from 1845-1852. 

The donation was sent to the town of Midleton in County Cork, south of Dublin. Today a sculpture named Kindred Spirits sits in the town honoring the Choctaw people and their act of kindness when the Irish thought no one cared about their struggles. 

Since 1995, leaders from both the Choctaw Nation and Ireland have visited each other. A scholarship for Choctaw students to study in Ireland was created during one of the meetings. 

In 2020, inspired by the Choctaw Nation's donation, Ireland "paid it forward" by sending aid to the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Reservation, which were notably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

