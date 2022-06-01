Chipotle to open a Fort Smith location

Fort Smith's Chipotle Mexican Grill will open later this year and will be part of the redevelopment of the northeast corner of Rogers Ave. and Interstate 540.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Fort Smith later this year and will be part of a multi-tenant redevelopment of the former Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant in the northeast corner of Rogers Avenue and Interstate 540.

Eric Nelson, principal and vice president of brokerage for Little Rock-based Moses Tucker Partners, confirmed with Talk Business & Politics that the restaurant company has signed a lease for the Fort Smith space. The former Logan’s building and property is owned by Fort Smith businessman Bennie Westphal, who is a co-owner of Talk Business & Politics.

Nelson said the about 10,500-square-foot building will be gutted on the inside and a new facade will be built. He said Chipotle will be the anchor store in the development and will be located on the west side of the property with a drive-thru. The development cost is around $2 million, Nelson said.

Fort Smith architect Scott Hathaway is working with Nelson and Westphal on the redevelopment, and Fort Smith-based Gateway Construction is overseeing the work.

