China suspends chicken imports from Fort Smith-based OK Foods

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chinese officials have suspended chicken imports from Fort Smith-based OK Foods. The ban, which started Sept. 13, was imposed after 234 workers in a Fort Smith plant tested positive for COVID-19 in late August.

Arkansas health officials say there are now just five active cases remaining among plant workers.

The USA Poultry & Egg Council said the ban is part of China’s program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by freezing imports from foreign countries. Council President Jim Sumner said the ban was unjustified as the virus cannot be transmitted to humans through poultry meat.