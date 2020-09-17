China suspends chicken imports from Fort Smith-based OK Foods

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chinese officials have suspended chicken imports from Fort Smith-based OK Foods. The ban, which started Sept. 13, was imposed after 234 workers in a Fort Smith plant tested positive for COVID-19 in late August.
Arkansas health officials say there are now just five active cases remaining among plant workers.
The USA Poultry & Egg Council said the ban is part of China’s program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by freezing imports from foreign countries. Council President Jim Sumner said the ban was unjustified as the virus cannot be transmitted to humans through poultry meat.
