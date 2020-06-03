Children's spring consignment event underway in Fort Smith

Growing Kids Sale provides an affordable way for parents to buy clothes for their children.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The spring 2020 Growing Kids Sale began yesterday (Mar. 5), and will through Saturday (Mar. 7) in Fort Smith at the Kay Rodgers Park Expo building from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Growing Kids Sale is a children's clothing consignment event in Fort Smith with over 1,500 local families selling their kids' clothing, shoes, toys, baby equipment and more.

Two sales are held each year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Consignment sales provide an affordable way for parents to buy clothing for children and provide a service to local families, helping to facilitate the sale of their gently-used children's items.

Items are neatly organized to make shopping easy. Parking and admission are free.

The Growing Kids Sale is owned and operated by three siblings and their spouses.

The inspiration for the Growing Kids Sale came as sisters Kim Hoelzeman and Faith Beeman attended a similar sale in Little Rock, AR for years to shop for Kim's children.

After about six years of attending the Little Rock sale, it seemed a no-brainer for the sisters that families in the Fort Smith community needed a children's consignment sale like Little Rock.

The first sale was held in 2003 at the old Phoenix Village Mall with 58 consignors registered to participate.

In the fall of 2009, the Growing Kids Sale was featured on The Learning Channel's (TLC) "18 Kids and Counting," a show about the lives of the Duggar family.