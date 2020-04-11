Children's Shelter in Fort Smith receives $12K grant from Arvest

The "Arvest Foundation" therapeutic walking trail will serve as a place for kids to de-escalate.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Wednesday (Nov. 4) the Children's Shelter received a $12,000 grant from the Arvest Bank Foundation for a therapeutic walking trail to be constructed behind the Shelter home.

The "Arvest Foundation" therapeutic walking trail will serve as a place for kids to de-escalate and learn how to cope with their trauma as well as provide them a place to exercise and practice healthy lifestyle choices.

The trail was recently completed by Forsgren Inc, who also donated a fire pit. In the near future, ropes course and fitness equipment will be added to the grounds to provide additional opportunities for our kids to learn, grow and cope.

For over 23 years, the Children's Shelter has provided a safe home to youth in foster care. Every child that lives at the Shelter is a victim of abuse and neglect from those who were supposed to love them the most. These kids face high levels of emotional and behavioral challenges due to this neglect and abuse.

The Children's Shelter goal is to not only give them a safe place to call home but to provide the therapy services needed to overcome their trauma and learn how to cope in a positive manner--all while having the opportunity to "just be kids!"