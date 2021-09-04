Children’s Safety Center planning new building near Arvest Ballpark

For the past two years, CSC has been in the silent phase of a $12.5 million capital campaign to support the new building.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Springdale nonprofit Children’s Safety Center Inc. (CSC) is planning for the future.

Executive director Elizabeth Shackelford says a capital project is on the table to build a 15,200-square-foot building in Springdale south of Arvest Ballpark on Gene George Boulevard.

When construction is completed, CSC will relocate from its downtown address on East Emma Avenue, where it leases space from The Jones Trust.

The new building will be nearly three times the size of CSC’s existing location.

“Our plan is to be built and open by fall 2023,” Shackelford said. “If not before.”

Shackelford and other CSC officials shared the expansion news with their partner agencies on April 30, just a day after closing a $1.8 million land purchase for the new building.

According to Washington County property records, CSC paid $6.20 per square foot for 6.67 acres at 3284 Gene George Blvd.

Arvest Bank provided financing.