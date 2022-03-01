Childhood obesity rates rose 3.1% during pandemic

A new report on childhood obesity found that 26% of the state’s public school students in all grades were classified as obese.

ARKANSAS, USA — The percentage of Arkansas students classified as obese rose more than 3% during the COVID-impacted 2020-21 school year, a much larger jump than the three preceding years combined.

A new report on childhood obesity by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement found that 26% of the state’s public school students in all grades had a body mass index measurement of 30 or greater in 2020-21, classifying them as obese.

That was the largest percentage since data collection began in 2003, and it represented a 3.1% increase from the previous school year when the percentage was 22.9%. The percentage had increased from 22% to 22.9% the previous three years.