Childcare Aware of NWA trying to raise over 20,000 diapers in March

Childcare Aware of NWA knows that diapers are essential for newborns. That's why they are trying to collect over 20,000 diapers in March.

ROGERS, Ark. — A local organization is on a mission to make a difference with diapers.

Childcare Aware of NWA offers parent education courses along with resources to families. And one of those resources is diapers.

"They're essential," said Juana Martinez.

Since diapers are essential for new parents, Family Support Specialist Raylynne Means and Juana Martinez say they're on a diaper dash mission for March.

"We have a goal of raising 20,021 diapers," Means said.

Means told 5NEWS they're hoping to top last year's 20,000 raised. But because the diaper drive has gone virtual and they don't have community partners help, they're still far from their goal with only 2,053 diapers.

"In the previous years, we set up boxes in businesses, and at the end of the end of the month, we went to the businesses and picked up the boxes ourselves," says Means.

Just because you can't drop off diapers at local businesses doesn't mean you can't help. You can now donate diapers from the comfort of your home. All you have to do is go to the Childcare Aware of NWA website or visit their Facebook page.

"We have a wishlist to where they can just go through our registry click on pack of diapers, and our address is attached, and they'll be sent here," Means said.